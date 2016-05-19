New CEO: Bakcell will continue to invest in network and new services

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell has announced the appointment of Mr. Nikolai Beckers as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, Report was told in the press service of the company.

Before becoming the CEO of Bakcell, Nikolai Beckers has held a number of senior management positions at telecom sector, most recently as a CEO of Deutsche Telekom Romania. With 20 years significant international experience in both developed and developing markets he served as the President of T-Systems France, CEO of Makedonski Telecom, President of Deutsche Telecom, France SAS and held various positons in the telecommunication industry in such countries as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines. Mr. Beckers is recognized for successful implementation of green-field projects, business development, company restructuring and re-organization of mobile and internet communications entities; starting from strategy planning stage, go-to-market strategy, to the cultural change of an organization.

He holds an MBA diploma from INSEAD and University of Köln.

“Azerbaijan is passing through a difficult economic situation. Telecom business is an important part of Azerbaijani economy and definitely, the economic conditions put a challenging task in front of the business. However, Bakcell has a very strong position in the telecom market of the country and with continuous investments in our network and new services, I am very confident that we will overcome these difficulties and achieve even greater results together with Bakcell’s professional and friendly staff”, said Nikolai Beckers, the newly appointed CEO of Bakcell.