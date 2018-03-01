Nar participates in the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ The representatives of Nar have taken part at the GSMA Mobile World Congress, being an event which brings together the leading ICT companies, telecommunication giants and mobile operators from all over the world.

Report was informed in the Nar press service.

This traditional event, held in Barcelona, Spain, features demonstration of the new market tendencies, technological novelties and achievements, modern ideas and initiatives, along with extensive discussions on the future perspectives of mobile communications. Also, interactive sessions, panels and forums on various topics are held within the frames of the congress. The event is traditionally visited by the leaders and chief executive officers of the world’s most influential ICT companies.

Taking an active part in the event, the representatives of Nar have joined the other participants of the congress in the discussions, where they have shared and exchanged their experience, and expressed their opinion on the latest trends and innovative advancements in the area of telecommunications. Delegation from Nar, which is known for its passion for innovative technologies, has also actively participated at the mobile technology exhibition, held within the frames of the Mobile World Congress. Special sessions were organized within this influential event, where hundreds of guests from all over the world take part.

‘Azerfon’ LLC has started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, “Nar” provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage.