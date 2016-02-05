“Manchester United Soccer School” announces start of enrolment for preliminary training

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) and Bakcell announced the start of enrolment for the preliminary training (foundation) group of the “Manchester United Soccer School”, Report was told in the press service of Bakcell.

It’s been almost 5 months since the opening of preliminary training (foundation) group of the “Manchester United Soccer School”, which functions permanently in the city of Baku, within the frames of partnership relations between AFFA, Bakcell and “Manchester United” football club (UK). However, taking into consideration the numerous requests, it was decided to establish an additional preliminary training (foundation) group.

It is planned that the preliminary training (foundation) group will consist of children born in the years 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Participation in this 5 week long program costs 130 AZN. Training sessions of the new group will start on February 15th.

Training sessions at the preliminary training (foundation) group of the “Manchester United Soccer School” will be held twice a week at “Bayil Arena” stadium, by Mick Bennet (delegated from UK) and his assistants Samir Alakbarov and Jahangir Hasanzadeh.

Number of participants is limited.

The “Manchester United Soccer School” in Baku has been established on September 23, 2014 and is functioning since the 6th of October of the same year. The theory and practice classes are held two times a week. Currently, there are 3 “talents” groups and 1 preliminary training (foundation) group functioning at the “Manchester United Soccer School”.