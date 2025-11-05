Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Kamran Aghayev: AI to prepare citizen documents automatically in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 13:16
    Kamran Aghayev: AI to prepare citizen documents automatically in Azerbaijan

    Artificial intelligence (AI) will be integrated into the information systems of government institutions in Azerbaijan to automatically prepare documents for citizens, according to Kamran Aghayev, Director of the Data Management Department at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Report informs.

    Speaking at the StrategEast State and IT ‏Eurasian Forum 2025 in Baku, Aghayev stated that the AI system will eventually evolve into an agent-based digital advisory platform.

    "In the future, this platform will assist citizens during life events such as birth, marriage, and death. For example, when a child is born, the citizen will only need to provide information once, and the AI will automatically communicate with all relevant government agencies in the background to generate the necessary documents," he said.

    The official added that this approach will enhance the automation of public services and improve citizen satisfaction.

    Kamran Aghayev artificial intelligence Azerbaijan StrategEast State and IT ‏Eurasian Forum 2025
    Kamran Ağayev: "Azərbaycanda vətəndaşa verilən sənədləri süni intellekt hazırlayacaq"
    В Азербайджане документы для граждан начнут формировать с помощью ИИ

    Latest News

    14:14
    Photo

    Azerbaijani journalists visit Ichan-Kala museum-reserve in Khiva

    Media
    14:04

    ICESCO Director General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    13:50

    Ravan Hasanov: "Color of Diversity" festival - creative presentation of interreligious dialogue

    Religion
    13:44

    Director of Tony Blair Institute makes recommendations on data management

    ICT
    13:28

    Bahar Muradova: Azerbaijan's model of multiculturalism serves as example for world

    Religion
    13:28

    Official: Azerbaijan develops its own national AI language model

    ICT
    13:18

    Shoigu: Russia expects consultations with Armenia on situation in South Caucasus

    Region
    13:16

    Kamran Aghayev: AI to prepare citizen documents automatically in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    13:06
    Photo

    Baku hosts StrategEast State and IT ‏Eurasian Forum 2025

    ICT
    All News Feed