Kamran Aghayev: AI to prepare citizen documents automatically in Azerbaijan

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be integrated into the information systems of government institutions in Azerbaijan to automatically prepare documents for citizens, according to Kamran Aghayev, Director of the Data Management Department at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Report informs.

Speaking at the StrategEast State and IT ‏Eurasian Forum 2025 in Baku, Aghayev stated that the AI system will eventually evolve into an agent-based digital advisory platform.

"In the future, this platform will assist citizens during life events such as birth, marriage, and death. For example, when a child is born, the citizen will only need to provide information once, and the AI will automatically communicate with all relevant government agencies in the background to generate the necessary documents," he said.

The official added that this approach will enhance the automation of public services and improve citizen satisfaction.