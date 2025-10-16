Investment in Azerbaijan's ICT sector drops nearly 33%
ICT
- 16 October, 2025
- 10:04
In January-September of 2025, 235.8 million manats ($138.7 million) were invested in Azerbaijan's information and communication technologies (ICT) sector, marking a 32.8% decrease year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.
In September alone, the sector received 24.8 million manats (just under $14.6 million) in investment, 2.9% more than in the same month of the previous year.
During the reporting period, the ICT sector accounted for 1.8% of total investment in the national economy.
In 2024, total investment in the sector reached 630.4 million manats ($370.8 million), representing a 59.5% increase compared to 2023.
