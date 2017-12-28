Increased the facts of adding subscribers to additional mobile services without alert

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The facts of adding mobile phone subscribers in Azerbaijan to additional paid services without notifying the subscribers have recently increased in Azerbaijan.

Report News Agency receives plenty of complaints from "Bakcell" mobile phone subscribers related with the issue.

The customers are subscribed to some additional paid services without their consent and get charged for those services. Sometimes they have to make payments for months for the service that they have never joined. We contacted the mobile operator that said service providers are responsible for that issue.

Report was informed in the Public relations and Corporate Communication Department that this is the issue to be solved between subscriber and provider that introduce the service.

“Bakcell” LLC cannot restrict the rights of subscribers to use different additional paid services and subscribers are free to use those services,” the department said.

The service providers that are in charge for that deny such facts and continue to violate the rights of subscribers.

We have contacted AS Service Group and SimToday companies that said subscribers activate such services by mistake.

“Currently, it is impossible to stop the additional paid services used by customers by means of short number. Moreover, the enterprise created an opportunity to stop receiving the messages sent by service providers to subscribers. Each subscriber may ban such message by sending word STOP to 5595 number,” said operator.