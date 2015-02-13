 Top
    Health Ministry launches new e-service application

    The new e-service is called Doctor Search

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Health is preparing a new e-service application.

    "Doctor Search" electronic service is improved version of "Medical personnel's data acquisition from unit registration".

    Report informs, it is planned to improve this service prepared by Health Ministry's Information Centre in the future. 

    The Ministry of Health plans to increase the number of e-services in the field of health. Thus, a number of new e-services are still being prepared.

