Google patents flypaper-like coating to protect pedestrians

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Google has patented a new “sticky” technology to protect pedestrians if – or when – they get struck by the company’s self-driving cars, Report informs.

A pedestrian gets struck by a self-driving car and then remains stuck to front of the vehicle by specially designed adhesive, kind of like flypaper. The idea is to reduce further injuries that might occur if the pedestrian went flying from the force of the collision.

Far-fetched or not, this scenario is outlined in an actual patent Google received May 17 for technology that aims to address concerns over pedestrian safety in a coming era that will see more self-driving cars on the road.

The patent calls the technology a "system for protecting a colliding object from a secondary impact."

"The adhesive layer may be a very sticky material and operate in a manner similar to flypaper, or double-sided duct tape," the patent reads. This illustration, included with the patent filing, shows how it's envisioned to work:

"The front region of the vehicle may be coated with a specialized adhesive that adheres to a pedestrian, and thus holds the pedestrian on the vehicle in the unfortunate event that the front of the vehicle comes into contact with the pedestrian," the patent reads. "The adhesion of the pedestrian to the vehicle may prevent the pedestrian from bouncing off."