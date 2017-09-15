Baku Business Factory starts new mentoring project

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Business Factory (BBF) has launched a new “Startup with BBF” mentoring project for young entrepreneurs planning to develop their business.

Report informs, main purpose of the project is to support development of business environment in the country by helping youth to succeed in the entrepreneurial activity.

"As it is known, starting a new business and bringing it to sustainable stage is a quite exciting and also difficult process. Many strategic and tactical skills as implementation of a number of legal and technical operating requirements, preparation and conduction of a marketing strategy, effective use of business tools are required for this purpose. Taking this into account, Baku Business Factory (BBF) presents a new opportunity for young entrepreneurs who take their first steps into the business world", the BBF says.

The statement declares that during the project duration, youths will learn necessary theoretical, practical knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the business life: "Trainings to young entrepreneurs during the project will be conducted by the experts distinguished in their fields in Azerbaijan in the topics the most important to bring business to a profitable stage. Trainings will be organized on the following modules: "Effective Business Model", "Law and Finance", "Sales and Marketing", "Digital Marketing", "Time Management","Networking and Presentation Skills". All the participants will be presented certificates at the end of project".

"Those who intend to benefit from this opportunity to develop their businesses should send brief personal information and own project via info@bbf.az until September 30. Selected candidates will be informed via phone", the BBF states.

Notably, Baku Business Factory (BBF) was established at the initiative of Azerbaijani businessman, founder of group of companies Union Grand Energy PTE, Anar Alizade in May 2015. The BBF's main purpose is to support young people with smart business ideas, which will have a positive impact on the country's economic and social development, at the initial phase of the project and create conditions for rapid implementation of projects and to make them sustainable.