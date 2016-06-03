Azerspace-1 starts broadcasting Turkish TV channels

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ The only satellite operator in the Caucasus, Azercosmos OJSC has signed a broadcasting agreement with several Turkish TV channels.

Report was told in the Azercosmos OJSC, under the agreement, the broadcasting of “Alanya TV”, “Zonguldak TV”, “Aras TV”, which are the regional TV channels of Turkey, and “A Shopping TV” via Azerspace-1 satellite starts on June 2, 2016 at 11027/H/7500 frequency.

The stated regional channels, which are followed by a large audience of TV viewers in Turkey, broadcast mainly entertainment programs, music, feature films, documentaries, animations, and serials.

Notably, “A Shopping TV” is an e-commerce and tele-shopping channel, which has the largest audiences of TV viewers in Turkey, Russia, and the Central Asia.