    Minister of Communications and High Technologies meets with EU Ambassador

    The sides discussed prospects of cooperation in the field of ICT

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the European Union Ambassador to Azerbaijan Malena Mard met with Azerbaijani Minister of Communications and High Technologies Ali Abbasov, Report informs. 

    According to the Delegation of the European Union, the current state and development prospects of cooperation between the two sides, the possibility of carrying out joint projects in the field of ICT, the implementation of best practices and standards of the EU in Azerbaijan were discussed.

