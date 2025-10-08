Azerbaijan, US business club discuss establishment of joint venture fund

Azerbaijan has held discussions with the Lincoln Business Club of Orange County, California, United States, on potential joint investments and the creation of a venture fund, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The talks took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov and Benny Mor, the club's representative for international cooperation.

The parties also exchanged views on promoting long-term B2B and B2G cooperation with member companies of the club, opening company offices in Azerbaijan, and developing human capital.

The meeting further explored prospects for expanding Azerbaijan-US cooperation in high technology and transport-logistics sectors. It was noted that Azerbaijan places strong emphasis on partnership with the US in these areas.

Lincoln is one of California's largest business clubs, with a mission to provide networking, learning, and access to opportunities for business professionals.