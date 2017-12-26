Azerbaijan not included in Top 100 list for internet speed

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ookla Speedtest Global organization has prepared the ratings of countries for internet speed in November 2017.

Report informs, Azerbaijan with an average speed of just 10.81 Mbps has not been included in the top 100 ranking only 102nd place in the table.

It was also stressed that Azerbaijan can, however, boast far better average mobile internet speeds, almost double in fact, at 19.82 Mbps. This is close to the global mobile average of 20.28 Mbps.

Singapore is home to the world’s fastest fixed broadband internet with an average of 153.85 Mbps, while Norway tops the mobile list with speeds of 62.66 Mbps. The internet speed in Georgia is 19.82 Mbps, Ukraine – 34.70 Mbps, Belarus -27.26 Mbps.

Of emerging European countries, Romania ranks the fourth place with 104.46 Mbps, Hungary (5th) 92.47 Mbps and Lithuania (11th) with 75.94 Mbps.