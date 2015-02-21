 Top
    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss development of ICT cooperation

    Mr. Abbasov hailed Azerbaijani-Israeli relations in all fields, including in ICT

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Israel have explored ways of developing ICT cooperation as Minister of Communication and High Technologies Ali Abbasov met Israeli Ambassador Rafael Harpaz, Report informs.

    Mr. Abbasov hailed Azerbaijani-Israeli relations in all fields, including in ICT. The Minister stressed the existing potential for the development of cooperation.

    Noting the topicality of cybersecurity, Ambassador Harpaz underlined the significance of future cooperation on this front.

