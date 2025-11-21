Azerbaijan, Iraq sign protocol on FM broadcasting
- 21 November, 2025
- 12:50
Azerbaijan and Iraq have signed a protocol on FM (Frequency Modulation) radio broadcasting, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.
Representatives of the two countries held a meeting on the coordination of FM radio broadcasting stations within the framework of the World Telecommunication Development Conference in Baku.
During the discussions, taking into account the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in Baghdad in 2023, the frequencies and other technical parameters of existing and planned FM radio broadcasting stations between the two countries were agreed upon.
A protocol was signed on this matter, and it was decided to continue cooperation on the issues mentioned.
