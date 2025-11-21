Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum

    Azerbaijan, Iraq sign protocol on FM broadcasting

    ICT
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 12:50
    Azerbaijan, Iraq sign protocol on FM broadcasting

    Azerbaijan and Iraq have signed a protocol on FM (Frequency Modulation) radio broadcasting, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

    Representatives of the two countries held a meeting on the coordination of FM radio broadcasting stations within the framework of the World Telecommunication Development Conference in Baku.

    During the discussions, taking into account the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in Baghdad in 2023, the frequencies and other technical parameters of existing and planned FM radio broadcasting stations between the two countries were agreed upon.

    A protocol was signed on this matter, and it was decided to continue cooperation on the issues mentioned.

    Azerbaijan Iraq FM broadcasting Ministry of Digital Development and Transport
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və İraq FM radio yayımı ilə bağlı protokol imzalayıb
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Ирак подписали протокол по FM-радиовещанию

    Latest News

    16:03

    Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strike

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands

    Energy
    15:47
    Photo

    ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    15:46
    Photo

    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Business
    15:15

    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    15:06

    Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on Armenia

    Foreign policy
    14:48

    Minister: Two‑thirds of Azerbaijan's consolidated revenues now free from oil

    Finance
    All News Feed