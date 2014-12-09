​Azerbaijan and Qatar to cooperate in the field of ICT

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Qatar signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT). Report informs citing Qatari media, the document was signed in Doha at the international conference ITU-2014.

Memorandum signed by the Minister of Communications and High Technologies Ali Abbasov and the Minister of Information and Communication Technologies of Qatar Hessa Sultan Al-Jaber, provides the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the field of ICT, as well as information and experience exchange.

After signing the memorandum Ministers of the two countries were given information about local companies, such as Qatar National Broadband Network, Qatar Satellite Company and Qatar Assistive Technology Centre.