    Azerbaijan and Malaysia sign MoU on cybersecurity cooperation

    ICT
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 13:55
    Azerbaijan and Malaysia sign MoU on cybersecurity cooperation

    A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and Malaysia's National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), according to Report.

    The document, signed during an online meeting, aims to promote the exchange of expertise and knowledge in cybersecurity and to support the professional development of specialists working in this field.

    The parties also agreed to collaborate on preventing information security incidents, organizing joint training and seminars, sharing best practices and information, as well as developing new technological solutions and innovative approaches.

    During the meeting, both sides emphasized that the MoU is significant for expanding strategic partnerships in information security and cybersecurity, as well as strengthening mutual support in regional and global initiatives.

    ETX Malayziyanın Milli CERT-i ilə Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalayıb
    Азербайджан и Малайзия подписали меморандум о сотрудничестве в сфере кибербезопасности

