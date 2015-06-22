World community celebrates the first International Day of Yoga

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ The international community celebrated the first International Yoga Day.

Report informs referring to the information center of the United Nations, on June 21, some simple yoga movements were presented in front of the entrance of the UN headquarters for visitors.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and his spouse, diplomats, also famous land of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar took part in the event. Via web-broadcasting, yoga lovers from India and other places of the world were able to participate in this event.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said that yoga strengthens the physical and psychological health and improve the welfare of the people.

Ban Ki-moon said in his statement that the decision, by announcing June 21 as Yoga Day, the General Assembly drew attention to the comprehensive benefit of this ancient practice for health and well-being in the world.