​WHO: Azerbaijani men commit suicide twice more than women

Azerbaijani men commit suicide twice more than women. Report informs citing the new report of the World Health Organization, dedicated to the prevention of suicide.

The report provides statistics on suicide cases in a number of countries around the world. Thus, according to the statistics of 2012, during the year in Azerbaijan 48 women and 106 men committed suicide. A similar correlation of suicide among men and women persists in most other countries.

At the same time in the last 10 years, the number of suicides among women in Azerbaijan increased by 17.6 percent, and among men - decreased by 12.8 percent.

Suicides are most common among people over 50. Thus, the index of the number of suicides among Azerbaijani men aged 15 to 29 years is 2.1, men aged 30-49 years - 2.9; among men aged 50-69 years - 4.0 ; men older than 70 - 6.6. For women aged 15-29 years the figure is 1.2; women aged 30 to 49 years - 0.8; female aged 50-69 years - 1.3 and women older than 70 - 4.3.