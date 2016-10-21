Oncologist Aziz Aliyev: Main risk factors for head and neck tumors are alcoholic beverages and cigarettes

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ On the initiative of the National Cancer Center and the Turkish Medical Cancer Association, Baku plays host to the II Turkish-Azerbaijani cancer days.

Report informs, the event was attended by an oncologist, surgeon of Department of head and neck tumors of the National Cancer Center, Aziz Aliyev, Chief oncologist Azad Karimli, Chairman of the Turkish Medical Oncology Association Ahmet Özet and other Azerbaijani and Turkish experts.

Oncologist Aziz Aliyev gave detailed information about the surgery of head and neck tumors. He noted that one-third of these patients die: "The main risk factors for these cancers are alcoholic drinks and cigarettes. radiation therapy has a better effect for them."

Chief oncologist Azad Karimli said that cancer is widespread in Azerbaijan, as in all over the world: “This is the second conference held with Turkish colleagues. Through this conference, we share with each other the results of our work and research."

The conference will last until 23 October.