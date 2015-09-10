Number of children with thyroid cancer increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Number of patients, registered atmedical institutions of Azerbaijan with the diagnosis of cancer of the thyroid gland to the end of 2013 amounted to 767 people, and by the end of 2014, 946 people. Report was told by Rafael Suleymanov, Head of the Department of Iinformation of the State Committee of Statistics.

He noted that, in 2013 the number of children aged 0-17, registered with a diagnosis of thyroid cancer, was 4 people, and in 2014, just 6: "In 2013, 20 patients died from the disease, in 2014 - 14 people. No children among the dead."