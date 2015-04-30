Next monitoring started on "bird flu" in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Veterinary Control Service (SVCS) under the Ministry of Agriculture will start the next monitoring by considering spring migrations of birds. Report was said by the head of the press center of SVCS, Yolchu Khanveli.

The monitoring to start on May 4, will be attended by specialists and staff of the Ministries of Health, Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the State Veterinary Control Service (SVCS) under the Ministry of Agriculture, currently, the situation on 'bird flu' is stable in the country. In order to maintain the stability, the State Service carries out the necessary measures with relevant agencies.