Ministry of Health: 200 people timely evacuated from fire scene

© Report

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Health released an official statement in connection with the fire in the Republican Drug Addiction Treatment Center.

Report informs, the statement says: "On the morning of March 2, as a result of a strong wind and short circuit the building of the Drug Addiction Treatment Center had caught fire. Fire trucks and about 10 ambulance brigades of the Ministry of Health were involved on the scene.

200 patients and medical personnel were evacuated in a timely manner. Currently, evacuated persons are provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

All the necessary measures were taken, but 24 people could not be saved in large fire area.

We express our condolences to family members and relatives of victims."