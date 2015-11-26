Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and Industry appealed to citizens

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Protection under the Ministry of Economy and Industry carries out research, monitoring and inspection in consumer market in order to control the sale of drugs at prices approved by the Tariff Council, preventing the sale of products, threatening the lives and health of people and also artificial increase in prices.

Report was told in press service of Ministry of Economy and Industry, in this regard, the ministry appealed to citizens and recommended to inform about the cases of revealing the sale of medicines at higher prices approved by the Tariff Council, the sale of low-quality and dangerous to human life products, the artificial price increases by calling hotline of the Ministry of Economy and Industry 195-2 or by calling (012) 498-15-01 / 04 of the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Rights' Protection.