Laboratory Head: No dangerous influenza virus found in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Influenza infection is observed in autumn-winter months. No dangerous influenza virus was found in Azerbaijan as the weather is not so cold this season".

Almaz Asadova, Chairperson of Influenza Laboratory of Scientific-Research Medical Preventive Institute named after Vali Akhundov, told Report.

She noted that currently, seasonal respiratory infections are more common, which are not flu, but cold.

Stating that there are three types of influenza infection, A, B, and C, the expert added that A is the most dangerous of them: "So far, this influenza infection was not recorded at the laboratory and no spread of flu observed in the country. Only cold is recorded, which is related to weather conditions".

Addressing the population, Asadova stressed that currently B-type influenza infection is observed in Russia: "I cannot say exactly whether there will be probability of spread of this infection in Azerbaijan. There is no dangerous situation in the country today. I'd like to remind that influenza with dangerous virus occur in a very hard form and then lead to pneumonia and result in severe consequences".

The institute official recommended the population to prefer more fruit and vegetables this season: "It is necessary to drink more water, sick persons feeling bad shouldn't leave homes. Confinement to bed is necessary. Drinking cornelian cherries and lemon tea will help to remove toxic substances from the body. Rooms should be often aired out, masks worn, foods rich in vitamin C eaten. Also, it is advised to eat a tea-spoon of mixture of small pieces of lemon and honey every morning. It is possible to reinforce the immune system by carrying out all these preventive measures".

Ibadulla Aghayev, chief epidemiologist of Azerbaijan, noted that currently the situation in the country is stable in terms of infecting and epidemiology: "Few influenza infection is observed in Azerbaijan. Influenza infection not exceeded limit in the country and everything is under control".