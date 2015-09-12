Hygiene and Epidemiology Center: No complaints made on quality of bread this year

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ In the summer months of this year, no complaints from citizens on quality of bread have been made the Republican Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Report was told by the Chief of Department of the Center Imran Abdullayev. According to him, the Center checks the quality of the bread-based appeals of citizens.

I.Abdullayev, mainly touched upon the issue of potato disease of bread, occurs most often in the summer months: "The emergence of this disease is related to the quality of the flour and the terms of storage. If the wheat is contaminated with pathogens of potato diseases, they are saved in the flour and warm, humid conditions are the cause of the disease. Infected bread looks adhesive-like mass unfit for consumption."

The department chief added that although contaminated bread is not a serious threat, it is not suitable for use: "It is impossible to give even an animal. Infected bread turns into a mass unfit for consumption."