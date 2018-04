Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ The number of people killed by the Ebola outbreak in West Africa has risen to 6,928, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says.

The toll has increased by over 1,000 since the WHO's last report on Wednesday, but it includes unreported deaths from earlier in the outbreak.

Experts say the infection rate is more significant that the death toll, as it reflects how the virus is spreading.

Infection rates are decreasing in Liberia, but are high in Sierra Leone, informs Report citing BBC.

There have been over 16,000 reported cases in Guinea, Sierra and Liberia.