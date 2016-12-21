Director: Most difficult situation in treatment of people hurt in traffic accidents

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ "As a result of the conditions created in the hospitals in Azerbaijani regions, rural residents don't need to come to Baku".

Report informs, Director of the Scientific Research Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, Vagif Verdiyev told Report.

He said that joint replacement surgery has been conducting in Azerbaijan since 2009: "Hundreds of patients underwent endoprosthesis surgery at the state expense since 2009. Currently, the most difficult situation is in treatment of the people, injured in traffic accidents."

According to him, number of such incidents increased in recent years: "Traumatic brain injuries, severe chest injuries are observed in traffic accidents. It is very difficult to treat such injuries. The number of patients with multiple fractures has increased. Investigations are underway on road accidents. We must to prevent it".

Head of the Acute Trauma Department of the institute, Galandar Janbakhishov said that 95-98% of the patients underwent surgical operation.