Chief Pediatrician: 'International organizations demonstrate biased position'

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Mortality rate of children, especially infants decreased about 3-fold in Azerbaijan in comparison with 1992 year. However, this figure could not increased to 4%'.

Report informs, Director of the Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics, the country's Chief Pediatrician Nasib Guliyev said.

He said that some international organizations give view on child death by conducting surveys: 'Of course, it is a biased position. Sometimes we observe political objectives of these organizations. Therefore we have never accepted those thoughts. For example, concrete figures are provided by the Ministry of Health and the State Statistics Committee in Azerbaijan. According to 2014 finals, 1693 have died. If child death increased in Azerbaijan, we would feel it first of all. It should be understood, that if majority of the new-born died, how our population could increase?!'

The country's Chief Pediatrician said that in 1990-1993, 30 children per 1000 live births died till the age of 1. 'Today, the infant mortality index is equal to 10,2 permille. It means decrease achieved in this field area over the past years'.