Azerbaijani government considers proposal to exempt medicines from VAT

'Works are being carried out on the proposal regarding exemption of medicines from value added tax (VAT)'.

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), Executive Secretary, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov told reporters.

According to him, the proposal has been prepared and it should be worked out: 'Let's see, how this issue will load the budget. Therefore, this proposal is in the focus of attention and it is being worked out. If VAT exemption of medicines does not cause special problem to the budget, it can be positively solved. But it is difficult to say with certainty'.