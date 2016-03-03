Azerbaijan prepares methods for taking organ and tissues from dead people

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ At present, the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan develops methods for taking organ and (or) tissues from dead people.

Report informs, report on the activity of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2015 declares.

The report declares, problems are available in the field of health of the country regarding organ transplantation. Despite adoption of the law 'On transplantation of human organs and (or) tissues', today organs should be transplanted from live persons.

'However, the issue on organ transplantation from dead persons stipulated in the legislation, relevant implementation mechanisms are not available. Implementation of the law, finding the mechanisms are important.

But relatives or legal representatives strongly reject to take organs from corpse.

In order to solve the problem, provision of mutual activity of relevant state authorities as well as strengthening of awareness among the population by mass media are advisable, - report declares.

Notably, the report will be discussed in the plenary meeting of Milli Majlis, which is planned to be held on March 15.