    Azerbaijan, Beijing Medical University to establish joint working group

    Health
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 12:44
    Azerbaijan, Beijing Medical University to establish joint working group

    A joint working group will be created between Azerbaijan Medical University and Beijing University of Chinese Medicine in the future, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Healthtold Report.

    Representatives from the Azerbaijan State Advanced Training Institute for Doctors held a series of meetings in Beijing. The delegation also visited the clinic of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine to learn about its operations.

    A meeting took place between Professor Nazim Panahov, rector of the Azerbaijani institute, and Tang Zhishu, rector of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, during which a Memorandum of Understanding was signed.

    At a subsequent meeting at the Beijing University Health Science Center, the parties discussed cooperation in continuing medical education, scientific research, and exchanges of residents and interns. They agreed to form a joint working group and plan to sign a broader cooperation memorandum in the future.

    Azərbaycan və Pekin Tibb Universitetlərinin birgə işçi qrupu yaradılacaq
    Азербайджан и Пекинский медицинский университет создадут совместную рабочую группу

