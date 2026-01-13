Former F1 star arrested in Texas on assault charge after watching his son race

Former Formula 1 star Antonio Pizzonia has been arrested for assault, Report informs via The Sun.

Brazilian racer Pizzonia raced in F1 for Jaguar and then Williams between 2003 and 2005.

The 45-year-old was locked up on charges of assault, according to TMZ.

The outlet notes he was booked in at a Texas jail at around 6 p.m. (GMT-6) on Saturday.

His mugshot was also released by Montgomery County Police.

What exactly led to Pizzonia's arrest remains unclear.

But it is believed he was in town to watch his son, Antonio Pizzonia Neto, race in the 2026 Superkarts! USA Winter Series.

Antonio raced to ninth in the X30 Junior Race.

Pizzonia Snr made his debut with Jaguar but was replaced mid-season after failing to put any points on the board.

After moving to Williams the following year as a replacement for the injured Ralf Schumacher in many events, he managed to rack up eight points before his time in F1 came to an end.

He enjoyed success in motorsport after leaving F1, including the 2015 Auto GP World Series and Open Class of the Boss GP in 2023 and 2024.