Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Former F1 star arrested in Texas on assault charge after watching his son race

    Formula 1
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 16:21
    Former F1 star arrested in Texas on assault charge after watching his son race

    Former Formula 1 star Antonio Pizzonia has been arrested for assault, Report informs via The Sun.

    Brazilian racer Pizzonia raced in F1 for Jaguar and then Williams between 2003 and 2005.

    The 45-year-old was locked up on charges of assault, according to TMZ.

    The outlet notes he was booked in at a Texas jail at around 6 p.m. (GMT-6) on Saturday.

    His mugshot was also released by Montgomery County Police.

    What exactly led to Pizzonia's arrest remains unclear.

    But it is believed he was in town to watch his son, Antonio Pizzonia Neto, race in the 2026 Superkarts! USA Winter Series.

    Antonio raced to ninth in the X30 Junior Race.

    Pizzonia Snr made his debut with Jaguar but was replaced mid-season after failing to put any points on the board.

    After moving to Williams the following year as a replacement for the injured Ralf Schumacher in many events, he managed to rack up eight points before his time in F1 came to an end.

    He enjoyed success in motorsport after leaving F1, including the 2015 Auto GP World Series and Open Class of the Boss GP in 2023 and 2024.

    Formula 1 Texas Antonio Pizzonia
    "Formula-1"in sabiq pilotu ABŞ-də həbs edilib

    Latest News

    17:15
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev inspects reconstruction progress in Ashaghi Oratagh village of Aghdara district

    Domestic policy
    17:06

    Azerbaijani Deputy FM, Ukrainian envoy discuss bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    16:57

    Priorities of Azerbaijan's Chairmanship of OTS discussed in Budapest

    Foreign policy
    16:51

    EU countries summon Iranian ambassadors amid fresh calls for sanctions

    Region
    16:47
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev inspects reconstruction progress in Childiran village, Aghdara district

    Domestic policy
    16:44
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev inspects 'Damirli' Ore Processing Complex in Janyataq village, Aghdara

    Domestic policy
    16:32

    Around 2,000 people killed in Iran protests

    Region
    16:25

    Price of Brent crude oil reaches almost $65 per barrel

    Energy
    16:21

    Former F1 star arrested in Texas on assault charge after watching his son race

    Formula 1
    All News Feed