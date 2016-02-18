​Zakir Hasanov: We are outraged by a heinous act in Ankara

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has sent condolence letter to Turkish National Defense Minister Ismet Yilmaz and Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar after the terrible terrorist attack in Ankara, Turkey.

Report informs, the letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the news that a terrible terrorist act committed in Ankara killed and injured a large number of civilians and soldiers in brotherly Turkey".

We are outraged by this heinous act, resolutely condemn terrorism and fight against terrorism in the harshest form.

Let those victims who died rest in peace, we share grief of families of the deceased, I express my deepest condolences to their families. And I wish soonest recovery to the injured."