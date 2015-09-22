​Zakir Hasanov met with Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel to Azerbaijan Dan Stav on September 22.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry, Mr.Hasanov congratulated the Ambassador on the start of diplomatic mission, wished him success in enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.