WUF13 to attract private sector, showcase Azerbaijan's achievements

WUF13 will be an important platform for expanding private sector participation and showcasing Azerbaijan's achievements in urban development, sustainable development, and the rehabilitation of liberated territories, Anar Guliyev, chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan and WUF13 National Coordinator, said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps in Baku, Report informs.

He emphasized that the private sector plays a key role in creating more sustainable cities.

"WUF13 will ensure expanded participation of the private sector, which has the potential to enhance climate resilience, reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and create more sustainable urban development models," he said.

Guliyev noted that businesses will bring innovations, modern technologies, scalable construction solutions, green materials, and practices adapted to a changing climate to the forum. All of this is critically important for addressing housing challenges in the context of rapid urbanization, he added.

According to him, the forum will also provide participants with the opportunity to showcase Azerbaijan's national achievements in urban development, housing policy, and climate resilience, as well as innovative models and technologies, while forming partnerships to implement specific projects.

"Azerbaijan strives to make WUF13 not only a platform for global dialogue but also an important milestone, raising awareness of housing as a driver of sustainable, inclusive, and resilient development. The forum will also serve as a platform to showcase achievements in the restoration and large-scale development of liberated territories," he noted.