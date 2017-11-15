Washington hosts conference about Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Washington has hosted a conference titled "Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway: Regional effects and US capabilities".

Report informs citing Anadolu, the event was organized by the Caspian Policy Center, based in Washington.

The conference was attended by Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Washington, the US politicians and diplomats.

Turkish ambassador to the US, Serdar Kılıç spoke about importance of the BTK railroad, said that this line is not only a plan of regional importance from economic viewpoint, but it will also bring peace, prosperity, security and stability to the region: "It doesn't mean connection of the three countries. This line will also serve to transport links between Central Asian countries with the West".