    Vladimir Putin arrives in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit.

    Report informs that First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin at the airport.

    Leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia are expected to hold a bilateral meeting, as well as to speak at the plenary session of the 9th Russian-Azerbaijani interregional forum and attend the last day competitions of the 32nd World Judo Championship in Baku.

