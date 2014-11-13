 Top
    Visit of Venice Commission delegation to Azerbaijan cancelled

    The reason for the cancellation of the visit is not specified

    Baku. November 13. REPORT.AZ/ Visit of the delegation of Venice Commission of the Council of Europe in Azerbaijan cancelled, Report informs referring to the press service of the Venice Commission.

    The reason for the cancellation of the visit is not specified.

    The delegation of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe planned to visit Azerbaijan on November 13-14 in order to prepare an opinion on the law on non-governmental organizations in Azerbaijan, which has recently been amended.

    It is expected that draft opinion on the law on NGOs in Azerbaijan will be submitted to the Venice Commission for adoption at the plenary session in December.

