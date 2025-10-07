Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Viktor Orban: Hungary on Azerbaijan's side strategically

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 15:14
    Viktor Orban: Hungary on Azerbaijan's side strategically

    Hungary is strategically on Azerbaijan's side, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on October 7 in Gabala, Report informs.

    "I thank Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for making investment in important natural gas and oil fields possible. Therefore, Hungarians can enter the market," he added.

    Viktor Orban: Macarıstan strateji planda Azərbaycanın yanındadır
    Виктор Орбан: Венгрия на стороне Азербайджана в стратегическом плане

