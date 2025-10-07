Viktor Orban: Hungary on Azerbaijan's side strategically
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2025
- 15:14
Hungary is strategically on Azerbaijan's side, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on October 7 in Gabala, Report informs.
"I thank Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for making investment in important natural gas and oil fields possible. Therefore, Hungarians can enter the market," he added.
Latest News
16:40
Decision to launch OTS+ format signed at OTS SummitForeign policy
16:39
Anar Karimov: Azerbaijan's currency reserves reach $80BFinance
16:33
Islamic banking to launch in Azerbaijan starting next yearFinance
16:32
Chamber of Commerce: German banks ready to finance more projects in AzerbaijanFinance
16:25
One of OIC Youth Forum's top 40 startups is from AzerbaijanICT
16:16
Ambassador: Germany hopes to strengthen high-level bilateral contacts with AzerbaijanBusiness
16:08
Mirziyoyev: Uzbekistan supports development of Middle CorridorForeign policy
16:07
Uzbekistan proposes creation of industrial alliance, Turkic Green Corridors for OTSForeign policy
16:03