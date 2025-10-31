Viktor Liashko: Ukraine grateful to Azerbaijan for its support

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Foreign policy
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 10:42
    The Ukrainian people are grateful to Azerbaijan for its support in the humanitarian sphere since the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine's Minister of Health, Viktor Liashko, said.

    According to Report, Liashko was speaking during the session "Bilateral Pharma Talk: From Dialogue to Cooperation: Pharmaceutical Opportunities of Ukraine and Azerbaijan," held as part of the 27th Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition (Medinex 2025).

    The minister called for continued cooperation with Ukraine despite the ongoing war.

    "We want to create conditions for Ukrainian companies to enter the local market, as well as a hub in Ukraine that would allow Azerbaijani companies to access European markets," he noted.

    According to Liashko, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in the field of medicine should be based on strategic partnership. "When collaboration is built as a true partnership, we find points of convergence that benefit both countries – Ukraine and Azerbaijan," the minister emphasized.

    He also stated that he will hold meetings with Azerbaijan"s ministers of economy and health, during which further steps to strengthen cooperation between Kyiv and Baku will be discussed.

