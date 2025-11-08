Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Victory Day of Azerbaijan commemorated at event in Iran's Tabriz

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 10:32
    Victory Day of Azerbaijan commemorated at event in Iran's Tabriz

    An official event dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day of Azerbaijan – was held in the city of Tabriz, Islamic Republic of Iran, organized by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in the city, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran told Report.

    The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's freedom and territorial integrity.

    The ceremony was attended by Behnam Malekpour, representative of the Northwestern Office of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Abdullah Dag, Acting Consul General of Türkiye in Tabriz, along with consulate staff; Azerbaijani citizens residing in Tabriz; and Azerbaijani students studying at Islamic Azad University in the city.

    In his speech, Azerbaijani Consul General Rashad Abdullayev stated that under the leadership of Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army liberated the country's lands from enemy occupation, inscribing the notes of Victory into the honorable pages of Azerbaijan's statehood history through blood and sacrifice.

    He emphasized that on November 8, 2020, the Azerbaijani people achieved one of the brightest and most glorious victories in their history by liberating Shusha, considered the crown jewel of Karabakh. He also noted that President Ilham Aliyev officially declared November 8 as Victory Day by order, and on January 14, 2021, raised Azerbaijan's tricolor national flag in the city of Shusha.

    The event concluded with a dinner for the participants.

