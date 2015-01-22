​Vice President of European Commission to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Vice President of the European Commission Maros Shevchovich is to visit Azerbaijan. This was stated by the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Andrejs Pildegovics in his interview with Report.

The Secretary of State stressed that the purpose of this visit is the participation in a meeting on Southern Gas Corridor, which will be held in Baku in mid-February.

Mr. Pildegovics highlighted that Azerbaijan is an important partner for Europe, including in the energy sector.

The first meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor is to be held in February 2015 in Baku. Specific recommendations for the implementation of the project will be featured at the meeting.