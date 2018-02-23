Venezuelan foreign minister will pay visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuelan foreign minister Jorge Arreaza Montserrat plans to visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Montserrat will attend the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement on the theme "Promotion of International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development", which will be held in Baku, April 5-6.

The conference will be attended by representatives of the states participating in the Non-Aligned Movement, which had received the status of observer-states and international organizations, as well as states and organizations participating as special guests.

120 states participate in the Non-Aligned Movement. 17 states and 10 international organizations have an observer status in the Non-Aligned Movement.

Azerbaijan joined the Movement in 2011 at the 16th ministerial conference in Bali. In 2019-2022, the Republic of Azerbaijan will chair the Non-Aligned Movement.

In 2019, Azerbaijan will host the XVIII Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement. The previous summit was held in Venezuela, September 2016.