Venezuelan FM: Policy of some countries against territorial integrity of others harms peace and stability

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The policy pursued by some states against the territorial integrity of countries in the world harms peace and stability and based on selfishness."

Report informs, Foreign Minister of Venezuela Jorge Arreaza Montserrat said at the Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference opened in Baku today.

He noted that the main topic of today's meeting will be the promotion of international security and stability for sustainable development, which benefits the whole world. “We are victims of external forces that are trying to continue to destabilize the situation, threatening peace and democracy in the country. Such a threat only brings us together. These countries are imposing illegal sanctions that affect the economic and financial development of the country”, Montserrat said.

"Today, in the 21st century, we are once again faced with the remnants of the Cold War, continuing to interfere in the internal affairs of states and this Movement aims to play a positive role in solving problems.