 Top
    Close photo mode

    USAID Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia will visit Azerbaijan

    Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ US Agency for International Development (USAID) Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia, Brock Bierman will travel to Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing the USAID press service, within the framework of the regional tour from February 14 to March 8, Brock Bierman will visit Macedonia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

    In Azerbaijan, the Assistant Administrator will meet with representatives from USAID-supported programs and government officials, and will review the USAID activities focused on rural community development and agriculture. 

    From Azerbaijan he will then travel to Georgia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi