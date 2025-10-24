Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Foreign policy
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 08:24
    US Senator: Azerbaijan, Armenia, and other regional countries will benefit from TRIPP project

    "Every president since H. W. Bush pursued their own peace initiatives trying to find a resolution to the issue (the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict), but all came up short," said Steve Daines, US Senator for Montana, as he addressed "The US in the South Caucasus: Mapping New Strategic Opportunities" conference in Washington, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    According to him, some of the Presidents did not properly resource or prioritize the issue, while others simply could not get the two sides to see eye to eye.

    "And that brings us to this year, when the Trump administration prioritized finding peace in the South Caucasus. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan turned toward an independent future in a unique partnership with the United States. And I must tell you that Steve Witkoff's team was immediately on the ground, tackling the thorniest issues of this deal. The American negotiators came up with the innovative concept of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity or TRIPP, as it's referred to, that would connect Azerbaijan to its exclave in Nakhchivan, while creating a new trade route, of course, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and other regional states would benefit from," the senator added.

