US plans to establish first working groups with Azerbaijan, Armenia by year-end - EXCLUSIVE

The US is committed to implementing the historic joint declarations and memoranda of understanding signed on August 8 in Washington and will establish the first working groups with both governments by the end of the year, according to the statement.

The State Department also commended the ongoing dialogue and recent practical steps between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It is noted that the US government is closely monitoring meetings between representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia and the implementation of the agreements reached.

The US welcomes the recent substantive discussions between representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia on infrastructure development for border demarcation, mine clearance, and support for the TRIPP, reads the statement.

The US also commends Azerbaijan's recent decision to allow cargo transit through Armenia, as well as the meeting of civil society representatives from both countries in Yerevan, it noted.

US-led initiatives, combined with these efforts, will attract private investment and usher in a new era of prosperity for Azerbaijan, Armenia, and beyond, according to the State Department.