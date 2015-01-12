US Embassy denies information concerning impose sanctions towards Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Embassy of United States to Azerbaijan denied news of several mass media on impose of sanctions towards Azerbaijan. Report was told by the US Embassy, "information of some local mass media on this issue doesn't correspond to reality".

"The United States didn't apply any sanctions against Azerbaijan", Embassy declared.

Representative of European Union to Azerbaijan did not comment on this issue.

Several Azerbaijani mass media published an information that, European Union and US State Department had reached a a preliminary agreement on sanctions towards a number of Azerbaijani officials. According to their information, the list of sanctions consists of 31 names, which includes number of judges and prosecutors of the country.