Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Diplomacy Robin Dunnigan will visit Azerbaijan.

Report was told at the US Embassy to Azerbaijan, R. Dunnigan will lead the US delegation at the annual international exhibition Caspian Oil & Gas 2016.

Notably, the 23th International Exhibition and Conference 'Caspian Oil & Gas 2016' will be held in Baku on June 1-4.